Home, vehicles declared total loss after fire in Monroe County

One person at the home suffered burns and was taken to the hospital due to the fire Wednesday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF SCOTT (MONROE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and a home and two vehicles are declared a total loss after a fire Wednesday evening in rural northeastern Monroe County.

The Town of Lincoln Fire Department said crews responded to a vehicle fire near a home on Crescent Road in the Town of Scott east of Warrens at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in fire and nearby structures and vehicles at risk of catching on fire. Despite their efforts to contain the fire, it spread across the home, two vehicles and three outbuildings, all of which were destroyed in the fire, the Town of Lincoln Fire Department said.

One person at the home suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.

Please see our attached press release from last night's structure fire on Crescent Road in Warrens.

Posted by Town of Lincoln Fire Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

40 firefighters worked for about seven and a half hours on the scene, including the Tomah Fire Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Sparta Fire Protection District and Fort McCoy Fire Department. Also assisting with the fire were the Cutler Fire Department, Hixton Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Electric and Johnson Excavating.

