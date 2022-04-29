Advertisement

‘It’s So Gouda!’ North High culinary students create new burger for Monk’s Bar & Grill

By Amie Winters
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of high school students is getting a unique experience in the kitchen, building a burger that you’ll soon be able to order at a local restaurant.

North High School’s Culinary II students teamed up with Monk’s Bar & Grill to create a new burger for the restaurant. The students worked to cook up their creations in a 20-minute time span, and the different options were then judged by school staff and Monk’s employees.

“My mom and dad both owned restaurants so I’ve always had a soft spot for the culinary program,” said Jake Banks, general manager at Monk’s. “There’s a lot of career paths in this industry especially now. There’s opportunity out there for younger kids to work up into a career a lot quicker than it used to be.”

The burger taking the top honor was ‘It’s So Gouda!’ created by students Sydney, Emily and Quenten. Their hamburger was topped with gouda, bacon, caramelized onions, BBQ and sweet chili sauces and served on a gourmet bun.

The ‘It’s So Gouda!’ will appear on the Monk’s menu for the entire summer. Anytime the burger is ordered, Monk’s will donate $1 of the sale to the North High School culinary program.

