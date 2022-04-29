La Crosse Police seize a suspected over $600,000.00 street value in drugs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on April 27, 2022 the La Crosse Police Department arrested three people as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The three people that were arrested include 27-year-old Raphiel Kuntu, 24-year-old Paige Roberts, and 30-year-old Tyesha Williams. They each are facing multiple recommended drug related charges.

Authorities conducted searches at the address’ of 322 9th Street South and 1021 5th Avenue South.

According to the media release by the City of La Crosse, authroties seized a suspected 22.06 pounds of methamphetamine, a suspected 2.98 pounds of fentanyl, a suspected 25.9 grams of cocaine, and a suspected 11.98 pounds of THC. Authorities also seized suspected $20,524 dollars and four handguns.

The City of La Crosse says when combined, the current street value of these drugs is about $600,000.00.

You can view the full City of La Crosse media release here.

