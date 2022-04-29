Advertisement

La Crosse Police seize a suspected over $600,000.00 street value in drugs

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on April 27, 2022 the La Crosse Police...
According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on April 27, 2022 the La Crosse Police Department arrested three people as part of an ongoing drug investigation.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on April 27, 2022 the La Crosse Police Department arrested three people as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The three people that were arrested include 27-year-old Raphiel Kuntu, 24-year-old Paige Roberts, and 30-year-old Tyesha Williams. They each are facing multiple recommended drug related charges.

Authorities conducted searches at the address’ of 322 9th Street South and 1021 5th Avenue South.

According to the media release by the City of La Crosse, authroties seized a suspected 22.06 pounds of methamphetamine, a suspected 2.98 pounds of fentanyl, a suspected 25.9 grams of cocaine, and a suspected 11.98 pounds of THC. Authorities also seized suspected $20,524 dollars and four handguns.

The City of La Crosse says when combined, the current street value of these drugs is about $600,000.00.

You can view the full City of La Crosse media release here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Amanda Eyman.
Cameron woman reaches plea deal in child trafficking case
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
La Crosse restaurant a total loss following fire Thursday morning

Latest News

Richard Pierce in Court
Door County jury finds Richard Pierce guilty of 1975 murder of wife Carol Jean
The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they have reviewed an initial draft of the...
Public hearing to be held for CVTC 2022-23 budget proposal
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/29/22)
Mayo Clinic Health System encourages patients to use Patient Online Services on the Mayo Clinic...
Mayo Clinic to close dedicated COVID-19 testing locations in Northwest Wis.