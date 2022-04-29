Advertisement

Mayo Clinic to close dedicated COVID-19 testing locations in Northwest Wis.

Mayo Clinic Health System encourages patients to use Patient Online Services on the Mayo Clinic...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is closing dedicated testing Northwest Wis. locations in Eau Claire, Barron, and Menomonie. Testing is still available for patients at clinic locations.

According to a media release by Mayo Clinic Health System, starting on May 2, testing locations in Barron and Menomonie are set to transition to primary care clinics. Tests are set to be available Monday through Friday by appointment at any primary care clinic in Barron, Bloomer, Chetek, Chippewa Falls, Glenwood City, Menomonie, Mondovi, Osseo or Rice Lake.

Mayo Clinic Health System says in their media release, starting on May 16, the COVID-19 testing location at 2712 Stein Boulevard in Eau Claire is set to close and is set to transition to the Clairemont Campus clinic location at 733 West Clairemont Avenue.

Patients experiencing symptoms can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday. Saturday appointments are set to be available for patients who are preparing for procedures or surgeries.

Patients are required to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test. Mayo Clinic Health System encourages patients to use Patient Online Services on the Mayo Clinic Health System website or the Mayo Clinic App to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment. Patience without access can contact their primary care provider.

