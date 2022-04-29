Packers pick LB Quay Walker with 22nd pick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers selected inside linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft.

After plenty of speculation, especially after the trade that sent Davante Adams to Las Vegas, Brian Gutekunst and company elected to add to their defense with the first of their two picks.

Walker is 6′4″ 241 pound inside linebacker, and ran a 4.5 40 yard dash at the combine.

Last season Walker racked up 67 tackles, 5.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups for the Bulldogs last season. He was a first time starter as a senior, and now gets to learn from De’Vondre Campbell. The Packers brought back the All-Pro linebacker in free agency this offseason.

“I just bring basically versatility. There’s a whole lot you can do with me. A whole lot I need to get better at, which is covering. It’s nothing I can’t get better at. I’m just a hard nosed guy, a guy you want on your defense. Of course, you know, I’m big and fast but at the same time I feel like I’m trying to become smarter. Playing alongside De’Vondre Campbell, that will be pretty good. So, I can just try to soak up all the game,” said Quay Walker.

Walker saw his playing time increase each year, and spent time as a starter in each of his last two seasons with the Bulldogs. In 2018, Walker made big contributions for the Bulldogs on special teams and was named Georgia’s Special Teams Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

