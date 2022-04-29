Packers stick with defense, pick Georgia DT Wyatt at 28

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers double dipped on defense in the first round of the NFL Draft. Picking Georgia defensive tackle Devote Wyatt at number 28.

The 6′3″ 304 pound All-SEC selection helped lead Georgia to a National Championship in 2021 with 39 tackles, seven for loss with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles in 14 starts.

Green Bay also became the first team in the Common Draft Era to pick two defensive players from the same school in the same draft. That’s with Wyatt paired alongside linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd selection in the first round.

“He’s such a disrupter on the line of scrimmage. He can play the one, he can play the three, he’s a dynamic pass rusher. His ability to scrape and get to the ball in the run game is almost linebacker-like. We didn’t expect him to be there at 28. We kind of thought at 22 when we picked Quay we probably lost our opportunity to take him, so we were encouraged,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst has now picked three straight Georgia Bulldogs in the first round. Last year Green Bay selected cornerback Eric Stokes, who went on to be a big contributor filling in at times for Kevin King.

