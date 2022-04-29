Advertisement

Packers stick with defense, pick Georgia DT Wyatt at 28

(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers double dipped on defense in the first round of the NFL Draft. Picking Georgia defensive tackle Devote Wyatt at number 28.

The 6′3″ 304 pound All-SEC selection helped lead Georgia to a National Championship in 2021 with 39 tackles, seven for loss with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles in 14 starts.

Green Bay also became the first team in the Common Draft Era to pick two defensive players from the same school in the same draft. That’s with Wyatt paired alongside linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd selection in the first round.

“He’s such a disrupter on the line of scrimmage. He can play the one, he can play the three, he’s a dynamic pass rusher. His ability to scrape and get to the ball in the run game is almost linebacker-like. We didn’t expect him to be there at 28. We kind of thought at 22 when we picked Quay we probably lost our opportunity to take him, so we were encouraged,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst has now picked three straight Georgia Bulldogs in the first round. Last year Green Bay selected cornerback Eric Stokes, who went on to be a big contributor filling in at times for Kevin King.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody