Public hearing to be held for CVTC 2022-23 budget proposal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they have reviewed an initial draft of the 2022-23 budget and approved its publication at its meeting Thursday, April 28.

The media release by CVTC states, “The proposed budget funds the opening of the new Transportation Education Center and expansion and remodel of the Emergency Services Education Center while providing for increasing enrollments all while holding to a reduction in the property tax. The budget calls for total expenditures of $113,970,259 million, with a decrease of 18.65 percent from the 2021-22 budget due mainly to the completion of these two referendum projects. General fund revenues are projected to be $58,876,816, up 2.03 percent from 2021-22.”

“The College has come through the pandemic with stable results as enrollments dipped slightly in 2021 and have rebounded in 2022,” Kirk Moist, Vice President of Finance and Facilities, said. “With the help of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) and stable resources from tax levy and state aid we are well-positioned for the future with our new spaces.”

CVTC states in their media release, “An estimated six percent increase in property values accounts for a drop in the tax rate from $81.09 per $100,000 of property value to $75.72. The proposed tax levy – the amount collected throughout the CVTC district for support of the College – is $23,997,604, down one percent from the previous year.”

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 26.

