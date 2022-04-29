Sheriff releases identity of 2 people found dead in Monroe County last week

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is providing the names of two people found dead on April 22 in the Town of Ridgeville.

According to a release, Wayne and Konnie Bach were found dead shortly after 6 a.m. on April 22 at a home on Lexicon Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said the caller reporting the information “indicated that they had caused the death of that person and planned to do the same to themselves.” The Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and they don’t believe there to be any danger to the public.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Police Department, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

