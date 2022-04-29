Advertisement

Third person has died in Sheboygan County highway crash

Sheriff’s officials say a third person has died of injuries suffered in a highway crash last weekend in Sheboygan County
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A third person has died of injuries suffered in a highway crash last weekend in Sheboygan County, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Authorities said George Francis Seibel, of Saint Cloud, has died of injuries sustained when two vehicles collided Saturday on Highway 57 in the Town of Rhine.

According to the sheriff's office, two people died earlier when a northbound vehicle veered over the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head on. They were identified earlier as Betty Mae Seibel, of Saint Cloud, and 86-year-old Dorothy Friede of Adell.

Officials say there were two secondary accidents involving vehicles approaching the original crash scene.

The State Patrol is investigating.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleads guilty to Amended Count 1 to class I felony- trafficking of a...
Cameron woman reaches plea deal in child trafficking case
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
La Crosse restaurant a total loss following fire Thursday morning

Latest News

New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Man convicted in racist 2019 acid attack in Milwaukee
FILE - Willem Dafoe arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village...
Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate
Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit