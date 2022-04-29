UWEC Summer Food Service Program for Upward Bound participants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Upward Bound program is announcing the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for its Upward Bound participants.

According to a media release by UWEC, the Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals typically are not available.

The media release by UWEC says free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Free meals will also be available for people over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year.

The free meals are set be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in Upward Bound.

The dates listed by UWEC are Monday through Friday, June 13-July 15. UWEC notes the following week, Monday through Friday, July 18-22, is a scheduled field trip.

For additional information you can visit the full UWEC media release here.

