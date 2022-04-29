Advertisement

UWEC Summer Food Service Program for Upward Bound participants

Free meals are set be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those...
Free meals are set be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in Upward Bound.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Upward Bound program is announcing the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for its Upward Bound participants.

According to a media release by UWEC, the Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals typically are not available.

The media release by UWEC says free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Free meals will also be available for people over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year.

The free meals are set be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in Upward Bound.

The dates listed by UWEC are Monday through Friday, June 13-July 15. UWEC notes the following week, Monday through Friday, July 18-22, is a scheduled field trip.

For additional information you can visit the full UWEC media release here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Amanda Eyman.
Cameron woman reaches plea deal in child trafficking case
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
La Crosse restaurant a total loss following fire Thursday morning

Latest News

soldiers
Soldiers Raise Sexual Assault Awareness
From Owen Sheehan, the Middleton teen who's making blankets for UW hospital, related to the...
Middleton teen donates thousands of dollars worth of toys, blankets to UW Hospital patients
Altoona Police Department
Death investigation of 79-year-old Altoona man
The Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to the community as the area mourns the loss of...
Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to the community