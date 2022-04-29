Workers Memorial Day event held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every year on April 28, the nation recognizes Workers Memorial Day. It’s a day to honor and remember those killed or hurt on the job.

The Greater West Central Area Labor Council hosted an event Thursday at the Eau Claire Labor Temple on Birch Street. People gathered for a brief program followed by dinner.

In addition to honoring all the workers killed or hurt on the job, Workers Memorial Day is about pledging to continue the fight for safe workplaces for all.

“People expect to show up to work and be able to go home to their family. At the end of the day, and unfortunately, even though we’ve made a lot of progress here in our workplaces here, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done yet,” said Greater West Central Area Labor Council President Nick Webber.

Workers Memorial Day was first observed in the U.S. in 1989.

