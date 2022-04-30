Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club hosts ‘Voice of the Future’

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One Boys & Girls Club in the Chippewa Valley is on the look-out for “Voice of the Future.”

The Chippewa Falls club hosted the singing competition fundraiser at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon Friday night. It was inspired by the hit NBC show, “The Voice.”

Organizers said they’re happy to bring the event back after missing the past two years due to the pandemic.

In total, 11 singers hoped to make their voice stand out.

“It’s super fun. I know a couple of contestants just socially and it’s super fun to get to see their talent on display tonight and then got to hear some people I haven’t heard, and yeah, we have a lot talent in this area so it’s super exciting to get to share it with the whole community,” said Mollie Hogan, Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club Center Director.

Fans got to vote on their favorite contestant by donating $1 per vote.

The event also included a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit the Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.