Eau Claire Marathon weekend launches

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 Eau Claire Marathon begins its ceremonies on Saturday.

The full event spans both Saturday and Sunday with multiple racing events on each day. Saturday will feature, among other family-oriented events, a 5K and 10K. The 10K race was added this year due to high demand, and is facilitated by the completion of refurbishment on the High Bridge in Eau Claire.

Sunday morning will see the Boston Marathon qualifying race, as well as a four-person marathon relay and a half marathon event. With 4,000 competitors and nearly 850 volunteers for the event, race director Emi Uelmen compliments the city and community for coming together around the event.

“I mean I’ve got the greatest committee that helps us: The city is fantastic to work with, the police are on top of it,” she said. “You know, the city workers are out today making sure that the course is safe for everybody, and you know, we don’t know what the weather’s gonna bring this weekend, but we’re hoping that people get out if they’re either running, or come out and cheer everybody on. A lot of people are coming from out of town; I mean, every hotel is completely booked for the weekend, so we hope to showcase what Eau Claire is all about.”

Prominent sites for the races include Phoenix Park, which will house the finish for the 10K as well as the starting line for the marathon events. The marathon is set to finish on Graham Avenue near Wilson Park. A comprehensive list of road closures can also be found on our website.

