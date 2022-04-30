Advertisement

‘Giannis shoe contest’ design comes to life

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Audrey Hendrick, a third grader in Eau Claire, was pleasantly surprised Friday afternoon when she found out she won the “Giannis shoe competition”.

The contest was put on by Jordan Hagedorn and his team at “For The Hobby Sports Cards” in Eau Claire. The contest was all about sparking creativity and joy for kids and sports fans in the area. 160 designs were submitted with many different inspirations but the idea behind Audrey’s shoe was “the sky is the limit” and going sky high, the judges felt, was inspirational and spot on.

The young Bucks fan and artist came into the store today knowing she was a finalist and was shocked to find out she won. She got to take home a Giannis Antetokounmpo sports card plus the real life shoe, inspired by her design, that started on paper.

