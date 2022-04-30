Gov. Evers says he’s open to exploring a “Lily Alert”

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he might support the creation of a “Lily Alert” in Wisconsin.

After the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, who was reported missing after bicycling from her aunt’s house, a local man created a petition to establish an alert similar to an Amber Alert but with fewer criteria when a child is missing. The online petition now has more than 72,000 names.

We asked the governor about the Lily Alert concept when he was in Menasha Friday morning for an Arbor Day event.

“I think we should look at that,” he answered. “I mean, clearly it’s not something that would cost a significant amount of money, and it seems to be a reasonable approach. I’ll wait for some experts to give me some advice on that, but from what I’ve read in the paper and certainly this circumstance I think it’s something that deserves to be explored.”

A Lily Alert system would require action from the Legislature.

