No one hurt in Altoona house fire early Saturday morning

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after an early Saturday morning fire at a home in Altoona.

Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman said the Altoona Fire Department responded to a fire on the 600 block of 9th Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, flames were through the roof of an attached garage. The house was damaged from smoke, water and heat. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and does not appear to be suspicious.

