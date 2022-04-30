Packers trade up to get WR Christian Watson at No. 34, picks OL Sean Rhyan at No. 92

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brian Gutekunst and staff came out swinging on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State at No. 34 overall.

Green Bay acquired that second-round No. 34 pick by trading with the Vikings, giving up their No. 53 and No. 59 picks in the second round.

Later in the third round, Green Bays selected offensive lineman Sean Rhyan from UCLA at No. 92 overall.

But all eyes were on that receiver pick. Watson is a speedy, 6-foot-5, 208 pound wideout who played 52 career games with the Bison. He caught 105 passes for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 20.4 yards per catch.

He is a two-time FCS All-American and a five-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection.

After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the offseason, the Packers needed some help for Aaron Rodgers.

After no first-round receiver pick on Thursday, Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show, “I’m sure Packers nation will be wondering why we didn’t take a receiver or trade up. At this point you just have to have faith in the organization… Whoever we bring in tomorrow and the rest of this draft, I’m going to put in the time to work w those guys.”

Watson brings the quickness this position group needs. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash with a 38.5 inch vertical.

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was drafted by the Packers back in 1993 as a safety.

Watson may not have been a 1st round pick, but he was the 2nd selection of the 2nd round (#34 overall) and becomes the Packers’ highest-drafted WR since Javon Walker was taken in the 1st round at #20 overall 20 years ago.

Green Bay has had success with 2nd round WRs during the Aaron Rodgers Era and Watson was drafted higher than all the others, and many picks higher in most cases: Davante Adams (#53), Randall Cobb (#64), Jordy Nelson (#36), Greg Jennings (#52).

As for the team’s second pick of Day 2, OL Rhyan was a three-year starter with the Bruins and All-Pac-12 first team in 2021. He started all 12 games at left tackle this past year.

At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, he helped UCLA average over 200 yards a game on the ground for two straight seasons.

