Shed lost in Friday night fire in Buffalo County

TOWN OF LINCOLN (BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire destroyed a shed in rural Buffalo County Friday night.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the building was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived to a report of a fire on Schieche Road in the Town of Lincoln east of Alma.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, no people or animals were in the shed at the time of the fire. Several tractors and other farm equipment were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the Sheriff’s Office said it is not believed to be suspicious.

The Alma Fire Department, Alma Ambulance, Fountain City Fire Department, Tri-Community Fire Department and the Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln Fire Department assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.