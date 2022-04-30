Woman suspected of OWI accused of fleeing deputies at nearly 100mph

TOWN OF BELIVIDERE (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after deputies say she fled from them Friday night at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

33-year-old Tracy Danielson of Alma was arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle after being stopped on Highway 35 in the Town of Belvidere in Buffalo County at 9:31 p.m. Friday night.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy clocked the vehicle Danielson was driving at 92 miles per hour on Highway 35 northbound near County Highway O, near Cochrane. The deputy wasn’t able to catch up with Danielson and asked for help from the Alma Police Department. Police were able to stop Danielson after the vehicle she was driving reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, police found a 3-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle and open intoxicants near the driver during the traffic stop. Once Danielson was taken to the Buffalo County Jail, deputies said she began resisting and assaulting deputies and officers. The Sheriff’s Department is recommending charges of OWI with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing an officer, and assault of law enforcement. Danielson was cited for speeding and open intoxicants in a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.