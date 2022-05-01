1968 state baseball champions honored

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Grit. Grind-em-out. Brotherhood. These were the characteristics of the 1968 baseball state champion Old Abes, who conquered powerhouse Middleton in a 1-0 title game victory.

Following a first pitch ceremony Friday night at Carson Park, a recognition event was held in Memorial High School Saturday morning. Speakers at the event included Memorial Principal Dave Oldenberg, as well as 2022 Old Abes baseball staff.

Members of the team were invited to stand and receive acknowledgement, including game-winning pitcher Jim How, and game-winning home run hitter Richard Vorpal. Vorpal described the event as a trip back in time.

“It brings you immediately back to the back to the past,” he said. “It’s like, you know, we were playing the game that day. So the connection is still very strong with these guys. It was almost like we’re in the dugout again together. So very, very strong connection. Very, very fun. Very, very nice.”

Members of the 2022 Old Abes baseball team were also in attendance, and got the chance to talk shop with their school’s most recent champions. Lessons of life and gamesmanship were passed from one generation to another through the common medium of baseball.

Head coach Dan Roehl knows the opportunity to see the bond between teammates withstand the test of time is incredibly valuable to his own players.

“I hope, I hope that our guys, I know that our guys are learning a lot about the game, a lot about these guys, a lot about themselves and a lot about the value of teammates, “ he said. “I don’t think our guys expected to be sort of affected the way they were. Our guys were just really happy to be a part of this. And I know that the history they learned and seeing teammates together, I think they start to value their own relationships with each other when they see these ‘68 guys get together and share the memories that they share.”

Both the 1968 and 2022 teams were able to connect for a generational photo, while a signed jersey from the ‘68 champs will hang on in Memorial High School; a reminder of what comradery can accomplish.

