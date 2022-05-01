2022 Eau Claire Marathon weekend wraps up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Marathon race weekend wrapped up Sunday. Despite the rainy weather, thousands of runners took part in six different races.

“Throughout the whole weekend, we have 4,000 runners. That was our goal,” Race director Emi Uelman said.

This year’s marathon weekend offered races for kids, experienced runners, and everything in between.

“A lot of first-time college kids that are doing it, people that are running their 50th marathon, people that are doing, you know, a marathon in every state, somebody that’s doing it, you know, for somebody with cancer, we’ve got a lot of people that are pushing somebody in a wheelchair,” Uelman said.

Some of the runners sported bright yellow shirts donated by Blue Ox Running saying “Help Jon Find a Kidney”.

“I just started talking about my kidneys a lot lately in the last year and people are so heartwarming and helpful,” runner Jonathan Spires said.

Spires was diagnosed in 2019 with kidney failure and has been looking for a living donor ever since.

“I want the people to wear these shirts and say, hey, there’s someone who needs a kidney,” Spires said. “And there’s more people in this in this community than we think they need kidneys.”

Despite rain rolling in, Spires braved the wet conditions and ran the 5K, 10K, and relay.

“The course is is a little different from last year, but I’m lucky I get that I’m doing the last leg of the relay so I get a run through the college and get to get all the hype from the college kids and all the UW track and field guys who are out there and the coaches who are out there today cheering us on,” Spires said.

Spires says his hobby has helped him keep a positive attitude thanks to the support of his friends.

“The running community here is amazing,” Spires said.

He also says running has been an outlet for him.

“With dialysis and all that stuff, I have a lot of, you know, I have a lot of stuff that I have to do and I get stressed easily and it’s so this just makes me feel much better about everything I’m doing,” Spires said. “It’s crazy, It’s just fun, I love the journey.”

Overall Uelman says one of her favorite things about the Eau Claire Marathon is seeing people have a great time.

“Just seeing the smiles, seeing the people get their medals at the finish, hearing the stories afterward,” Uelman said. “It’s a great community event.”

Uelman says bracelets and purple pins were handed out to runners to honor 10-year-old homicide victim Lily Peters.

Spires is still looking for a kidney donor but says he’ll keep on running. To learn more about Spires’ journey, click here. To find out if you are a donor match, click here.

