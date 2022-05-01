Advertisement

Bodies of two men recovered after boating incident in Washington County

At around 2:00 p.m. on Friday authorities responded to a report from witnesses of boaters in...
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCANDIA, MINN. (WEAU) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a second man following a boating incident on Big Marine Lake in Scandia, Minn.

According to a media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff, the man was found by the Washington County water recovery team around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff says at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday authorities responded to a report from witnesses of boaters in distress on the north side of Big Marine Lake. Witnesses reported to authorities the boat with the two men in it lost control shortly after departing the landing and the men were ejected. Bystanders heard the men call for help and took their boats out to assist, however, the two men could not be found.

According to the media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff, the Washington County rescue dive team and water recovery team, as well as rescue partners from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota State Patrol, searched the area and found the body of a man around 7:00 p.m.

The Office of the Washington County Sheriff says in their media release crews continued their search for the second man until weather conditions became too hazardous to continue. The Washington County water recovery team resumed their search early Saturday afternoon, and the second man was recovered around 4:00 p.m.

The Office of the Washington County Sheriff says the identities of the men will be released pending positive identification and autopsy from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

