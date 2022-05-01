Chippewa Falls YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite a wet start to the day Saturday, families got to spend some time celebrating children’s mental and physical health needs that the Chippewa Fall YMCA.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA is one of the thousands across the nation that celebrated Healthy Kids Day.

“Healthy Kids Day gives us the opportunity to provide a forum or provide an area where youth and family can come learn about everything that is healthy, everything that is important, everything they need to grow as they are in our community,” YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Development and Communications Director Jim Ignarski said.

Dozens of informative and fun booths and activities were set up throughout the YMCA.

Ignarski says typically there would be activities set up outside as well, but because of rain, they had to shift gears.

“We adapted and now we’re using some of our classroom programming areas outside of the swimming pool,” Ignarski said.

There were also a number of law enforcement agencies interacting with kids.

In light of the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters, Ignarski says it’s important for the community and first responders to connect.

“We have the fire department, the fire district, the DNR, the sheriff, the police department,” Ignarski said. “And having kids interact with law enforcement is huge so that they continue to develop that relationship and rapport and they provide safety in our community.”

Throughout the week, The Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire YMCA will have a space for community members to write notes of support.

“Both of our YMCA centers will have a table set out for that week where individuals can stop and they can write notes either to the school teacher or to the law enforcement or to help in the healing process,” Ignarski said.

Even though the Chippewa Valley continues to mourn Lily, Ignarski says he’s grateful to see smiles on people’s faces as they get through this tough time as a community.

“Having youth and family come out and just have fun,” Ignarski said. “Even on a rainy, dreary day after a week or two of tragedy, they can come out and they can move on they can grow, heal and have some fun.”

To be a place of healing Ignarski says both Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire YMCA will be open to the community through May 8th. No membership is required and all regularly scheduled activities and classes will resume as normal and anyone is welcome to join.

