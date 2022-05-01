Advertisement

Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County

According to a media release by the Sheriff's Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon County deputies found 18 road signs at a home on Rolling Hills Road in the Town of Jefferson that had been stolen from various locations throughout Vernon County.(Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after a several month investigation into numerous stolen road signs throughout Vernon County

According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon County deputies found 18 road signs at a home on Rolling Hills Road in the Town of Jefferson that had been stolen from various locations throughout Vernon County.

Authorities took 19-year-old Bretton Anderson of rural Viroqua, Wis. into custody.

The media release by the Sheriff’s office of Vernon County says Anderson was booked into the Vernon County Jail on the recommended charges of theft, criminal damage to property, and possession of stolen property. Anderson was released on a Recognizance Bond and is scheduled for an Initial Appearance in court on June 8, 2022.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any further information that they contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123, Vernon County Crimestoppers at 608-637-8477, or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

