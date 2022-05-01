Packers finish with 11 selections in 2022 NFL Draft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A total of 11 new faces had their names called by the Green Bay Packers this week as the NFL Draft wound to a close Saturday.

Green Bay ultimately had 11 picks, two in the first round, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.

In the first round, the Packers selected two defensive players, both from Georgia LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt.

On night two, the Packers got their wide receiver, by trading up and selecting Christian Watson out of North Dakota State in the second round.

In the third round, the Packers added to their offensive line depth by adding Sean Rhyan, a versatile blocker out of UCLA.

The fourth round featured two picks. The first pick was another wide receiver, snagging Romeo Doubs out of Nevada. The second was another offensive line choice, adding Zach Tom from Wake Forest.

With their lone pick in the fifth round, Green Bay added to their already scary pass rush by securing Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina.

Lastly, in a loaded seventh round, the Packers used four picks. They went back-to-back on defense first, drafting safety Tariq Carpenter from Georgia Tech and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford from Miami. After a pair of defenders, they switched gears back to offense by selecting Rasheed Walker, a tackle from Penn State and then rounded out the day by locking up their third wide receiver of the draft in Samori Toure of Nebraska.

