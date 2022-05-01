Advertisement

Spring prescription drug take back day in Eau Claire County

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, groups in Eau Claire County provided places for community members to get rid of their unwanted medications.

Saturday, Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire and the Altoona Police Department served as drop-off locations for expired and unused medicines.

They accepted medicines in both pill and liquid form.

Public Health Specialist Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil says it’s important to dispose of prescription drugs.

“For environmental reasons, we suggest people not to flush or throw their medication in the garbage,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “But also, if they are in the garbage, maybe someone might find them, maybe young children might find them, or even pets might find them, which could lead to an accidental poisoning.”

If you missed Saturday’s drug take-back day, there will be another one coming up in October.

You can also drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions at one of 12 drop boxes throughout Eau Claire County. The drop boxes do not accept liquid medicines.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Eyman.
Cameron woman reaches plea deal in child trafficking case
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Altoona Police Department
Death investigation of 79-year-old Altoona man
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Cadott Miller Pharmacy will pay $20,000 to resolve federal civil allegations.
Cadott pharmacy penalized for violating Controlled Substances Act

Latest News

The Chippewa Falls YMCA celebrated Healthy Kids Day
Chippewa Falls YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
Memorial team honored
EC Memorial 1968 Baseball Team Honored
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (4/30/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (4/30/22)
Healthy kids day
Chippewa Falls YMCA Healthy Kids Day