Spring prescription drug take back day in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, groups in Eau Claire County provided places for community members to get rid of their unwanted medications.

Saturday, Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire and the Altoona Police Department served as drop-off locations for expired and unused medicines.

They accepted medicines in both pill and liquid form.

Public Health Specialist Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil says it’s important to dispose of prescription drugs.

“For environmental reasons, we suggest people not to flush or throw their medication in the garbage,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “But also, if they are in the garbage, maybe someone might find them, maybe young children might find them, or even pets might find them, which could lead to an accidental poisoning.”

If you missed Saturday’s drug take-back day, there will be another one coming up in October.

You can also drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions at one of 12 drop boxes throughout Eau Claire County. The drop boxes do not accept liquid medicines.

