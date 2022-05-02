Chippewa Falls FFA hosts first ever Drive Your Tractor to School Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -More than a dozen Chippewa Falls students are trading in their trucks and bus routes for tractors Monday.

The CFHS FFA chapter is celebrating its first ever Drive Your Tractor to School Day, in an effort to show support and awareness for the farmers in their community.

“Our goals for our Drive Your Tractor to School event, number one is the agricultural advocacy and demonstrating to our community the importance of agriculture in our everyday life,” says Jeana Burgan, CHS FFA advisor. “We’ll be doing our safety presentations with our sophomores regarding road safety and what are those tips to keep in mind when they’re in another vehicle and they have to share the road with these machines.”

The tractors and trucks came from farms all over the area, including Chippewa Farm Service.

“We’ll do a little presentation on safety, road safety anything like that because they’re getting their license’ and we want to make sure that they’re safe on the roads,” says Dreyer Schoelzel, event organizer and junior at CFHS.

“We both had the idea and have been seeing it on other platforms of other schools parading in and having a nice drive your tractor to school day and we wanted to do it here at Chi High,” adds Jacob Raymond, CFHS junior and event co-organizer. “And we’re hoping it goes on for a long time.”

Each tractor is adorned with a purple ribbon in memory of 10-year-old Chippewa Falls student Lily Peters.

Event organizers and the tractor caravan of students join Hello Wisconsin to tell us what will be in store for the inaugural event.

