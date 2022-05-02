Chippewa Valley Symphony Concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra welcomes award-winning pianist Kenny Broberg for a concert, “Brahms in Spring”, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.

News Release:

The concert will open with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture. Pianist Kenny Broberg Broberg has come to international attention in recent years, most recently by winning the 2021 American Pianist Awards and Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship. He captured the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and a bronze medal at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition as well as prizes at the Hastings, Sydney, Seattle and New Orleans International Piano Competitions, becoming one of the most decorated and internationally renowned pianists of his generation. Performing on stages and in concert halls across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, Broberg has worked with some of the world’s most respected conductors, including Ludovic Morlot, Kent Nagano, Leonard Slatkin, Vasily Petrenko, Nicholas Milton, John Storgårds, Carlos Miguel Prieto, and Stilian Kirov. He has collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic and the Minnesota, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Sydney, Seattle and Fort Worth Symphonies, among others. He has been featured on WQXR, Performance Today, Minnesota Public Radio and ABC (Australia) radio, and presented his original composition “Barcarolle” on NPR in March 2021. Dr. Nicholas Phillips, Professor of Music at UW-Eau Claire and CVSO board member, is looking forward to our Chippewa Valley audience having the opportunity to hear Broberg play, especially given his award in the prestigious Van Cliburn competition. “The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition brings 30 of the world’s best young pianists together every four years to compete in an intense and multi-round competition, viewed by a live audience in Fort Worth, TX, and over 10 million online viewers around the globe. In short, it is a really big deal, and so is our guest artist!” “The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and its audience is in for a real treat,” says Phillips.

“They will hear a world-class pianist, who has played with major orchestras and solo recitals around the globe, come to perform the epic Piano Concerto No. 2 by Johannes Brahms.” Broberg’s appearance is sponsored by Mel and Leann Breed.

Tickets Available Through the Pablo Center Box Office Tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults.

Tickets may be purchased at the Pablo Center website, by phone (715-832-2787) or via email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org).

