CVTC holds annual spring plant sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College have been busy in the garden.

The reason is that they are cultivating the flowers, herbs, succulents and vegetables for CVTC’s annual plant sale Monday and Tuesday.

The sale, located in the CVTC Energy Education Center Greenhouse, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Anyone in need of a little greenery is invited to shop for plants, pots and more, with plants starting at $2 and priced up to $35. Containers and baskets are also available.

A CVTC instructor said that it takes more than water and sunlight for students to get ready for the sale.

“They decide what they’re going to grow and how they’re going to grow it,” Sarah Frame, CVTC Horticulture Instructor, said. “The purpose of the whole project is that during the course of the semester, the students will get to experience all those things... from the ordering to deciding what we’re going to do and then how we’re going to get it in.”

All proceeds from the plant sale will go towards next year’s event.

For more information on the annual plant sale, you can visit the CVTC website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.