EAU CLAIRE 911 CALL CENTER, AUGUSTA DNR, AND THE AUGUSTA FIRE DEPARTMENT

I would like to nominate the Eau Claire 911 Call Center, the Augusta DNR, and the Augusta Fire Department for the Sunshine Award. I had a lightning strike that started our woods on fire. I called 911 and the fire department and the DNR were here very quickly. They put the fire out before it had a chance to really spread and so only 1-2 acres were burned. Please give them this award.

Philip Baker

