EAU CLAIRE 911 CALL CENTER, AUGUSTA DNR, AND THE AUGUSTA FIRE DEPARTMENT
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate the Eau Claire 911 Call Center, the Augusta DNR, and the Augusta Fire Department for the Sunshine Award. I had a lightning strike that started our woods on fire. I called 911 and the fire department and the DNR were here very quickly. They put the fire out before it had a chance to really spread and so only 1-2 acres were burned. Please give them this award.
Philip Baker
