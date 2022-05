EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is preparing for a busy summer season. “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” will be performed May 6-8 and 14-15 at The Oxford.

Executive Director Wayne Marek talks about the summer season, featuring Disney classics, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, “The Music Man in Concert” and more.

