Evers launches first TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor’s race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that comes a week after the fourth Republican to get into the race spent nearly $1 million on ads introducing himself to voters
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that marks an uptick in activity in the governor’s race, coming on the heels of other large advertising buys by Republicans in recent weeks.

Millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who got into the race last week, launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign. He hasn’t run for office since a failed U.S. Senate bid in 2004. A super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary, ran around $1 million worth of ads supporting him earlier this month. Another Nicholson group last fall spent around $1 million on ads before he was a candidate.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is leading the GOP race, has run three different TV spots since January for a total in the six figures, according to her campaign. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, another GOP candidate, has not run any TV ads.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Evers in November.

Evers’ ad is positive, noting the state’s low unemployment rate and a middle class tax cut Evers signed in the last budget that was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

