Advertisement

Evers launches his 1st TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that comes a week after the fourth Republican to get into the race spent nearly $1 million on ads introducing himself to voters
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that marks an uptick in activity in the governor’s race, coming on the heels of other large advertising buys by Republicans in recent weeks.

Millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who got into the race last week, launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign. He hasn’t run for office since a failed U.S. Senate bid in 2004. A super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary, ran around $1 million worth of ads supporting him in April. Another Nicholson group last fall spent around $1 million on ads before he was officially a candidate.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is leading the GOP race, has run three different TV spots since January for a total in the six figures, according to her campaign. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, another GOP candidate, has not run any TV ads.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Evers in November.

Evers’ ad is positive, noting the state’s low unemployment rate and a middle-class tax cut that Evers signed in the last budget that was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The ad says that Evers “worked with Republicans and Democrats” to pass the $2 billion income tax cut, but Evers’ rarely meets with GOP legislative leaders and they have complained about Evers taking credit for the tax cut written by Republicans. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee called it “laughable” for Evers to take credit for the tax cut when he signed the budget last year.

The GOP-controlled Legislature killed more than $1 billion in tax increases Evers proposed in the last budget that primarily would have fallen on manufacturers and the wealthy.

“We’re proud of the governor’s record and will continue to run an aggressive campaign that highlights the results he’s delivering and his plan for Wisconsin’s future,” Evers’ campaign manager Cassi Fenili said in a statement.

The ad also mentions the more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money that was awarded to the state that Evers directed toward small businesses. The Legislature fought with Evers over control of the money, but Evers vetoed bills that would have given lawmakers a say in how it’s spent.

“Folks, there’s too much division in politics today,” Evers said into the camera. “That’s why I’m focused on bringing people together to get the results that matter.”

___

The story has been updated to correct that ads from the super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson ran in April.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County
The media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff says at around 2:00 p.m. on...
Bodies of two men recovered after boating incident in Washington County
Tracy Danielson of Alma was arrested Friday, April 29, 2022 on suspicion of OWI with a child...
Woman suspected of OWI accused of fleeing deputies at nearly 100mph
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jose Urena reacts after Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ scored by his...
Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías
New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Man convicted in racist 2019 acid attack in Milwaukee
Third person has died in Sheboygan County highway crash
FILE - Willem Dafoe arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village...
Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate