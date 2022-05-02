Man accused of fleeing law enforcement in Crawford, Vernon counties Saturday

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is cited for reckless driving, speeding and is being recommended for charges after a chase crossed county lines in western Wisconsin Saturday evening.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Brian Yahn of rural Boscobel was taken into custody at about 10:13 p.m. Saturday after fleeing law enforcement in both Crawford and Vernon counties.

According to a release, Yahn was stopped on Highway 61 in Crawford County by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. During the stop, Yahn became “agitated” and left the scene. Crawford County deputies followed him to the Crawford-Vernon county line, where they stopped pursuit. A Vernon County deputy saw Yahn’s vehicle south of Viola on Highway 131 and tried to stop Yahn before ending his pursuit once Yahn reached Viola. Deputies eventually found Yahn in the Town of Kickapoo in Vernon County and took him into custody. Yahn was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center on a recommended charge of fleeing or eluding an officer.

In Crawford County, the Sheriff’s Office cited Yahn for speeding more than 45 miles per hour over the speed limit of 55mph, reaching speeds of at least 100mph. He also received a separate citation for going 35mph over the speed limit of 55mph. Yahn was also cited for reckless driving endangering safety, failure to keep vehicle under control, operating left of center and operating while suspended. The incident remains under investigation by both counties’ respective sheriff’s offices and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

