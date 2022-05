EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Megan Tammeling for the Sunshine Award. Megan goes above and beyond as a friend and as a U-Haul employee, always helping where she can without complaint or without any issues. She is such a shining star and a great person in general.

Samantha Payne

