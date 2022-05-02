Police: 15-year-old Hillsboro High School student thrown onto concrete floor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old Hillsboro high school student is in the hospital after sustaining a head injury due to an alleged assault from another student.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, officers responded to Hillsboro High School on April 29 after receiving information about an altercation. During their investigation, it was determined that a 17-year-old student had assaulted a 15-year-old student between classes in the hallway.

Surveillance video revealed that the 17-year-old walked up behind the student who was standing looking in a locker and punched him in the head, an HPD statement said. The older student then allegedly grabbed the boy, picked him up, and threw him down onto the concrete floor where he struck his head.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for the head injury.

The 17-year old was arrested on a count of felony assault and transported to jail where he was released on a $1000 signature bond with conditions, according to HPD.

The investigation is still ongoing.

