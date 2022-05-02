Portion of Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire closed for reconstruction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of the Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire will be closed for most of May so that it can be reconstructed.

The City of Eau Claire announced Monday that the trail will be closed along 1st Avenue from the Phoenix Park Bridge south to the Grand Avenue Plaza.

The project will replace the existing asphalt trail with a 10-foot wide concrete trail. LED lighting will be added to this segment as well. The funding for the improvements was made possible by a Trail Improvement Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

People who use this trail are asked to stay away from the segment under construction and use caution if they are in the area since large construction equipment will be in use. The trail is expected to reopen by the end of May, but depends on the weather.

