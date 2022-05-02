Advertisement

Portion of Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire closed for reconstruction

The trail will be closed along 1st Avenue from the Phoenix Park Bridge south to the Grand Avenue Plaza.
Phoenix Park Bridge in Eau Claire, Wis.
Phoenix Park Bridge in Eau Claire, Wis.(Lowell Stevens (Viewer-Submitted))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of the Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire will be closed for most of May so that it can be reconstructed.

The City of Eau Claire announced Monday that the trail will be closed along 1st Avenue from the Phoenix Park Bridge south to the Grand Avenue Plaza.

The project will replace the existing asphalt trail with a 10-foot wide concrete trail. LED lighting will be added to this segment as well. The funding for the improvements was made possible by a Trail Improvement Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

People who use this trail are asked to stay away from the segment under construction and use caution if they are in the area since large construction equipment will be in use. The trail is expected to reopen by the end of May, but depends on the weather.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County
The media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff says at around 2:00 p.m. on...
Bodies of two men recovered after boating incident in Washington County
Tracy Danielson of Alma was arrested Friday, April 29, 2022 on suspicion of OWI with a child...
Woman suspected of OWI accused of fleeing deputies at nearly 100mph
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener

Latest News

A 50-year-old man was cited for going 100mph in Crawford County and was arrested in Vernon...
Man accused of fleeing law enforcement in Crawford, Vernon counties Saturday
A gypsy moth caterpillar at work eating leaves.
17 Wisconsin counties to be treated for spongy moth
Tim Michaels
GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin
"Brahms in Spring"
"Brahms in Spring" Concert (5/2/22)