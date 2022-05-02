Sex offender to be released and live in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison Tuesday to live in La Crosse County.

51-year-old John A. Johnson will live in the City of La Crosse beginning May 3, according to the La Crosse Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Johnson’s release from prison includes probation for five years through 2027. As a condition of his release, Johnson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Johnson was found guilty of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and 3rd-degree sexual assault and sentenced to 22 years in prison and five years of probation in 1999. An additional charge of 4th degree sexual assault was dismissed, according to online court records.

