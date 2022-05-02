Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in St. Croix County

76-year-old Lawrence Mattison will live in the Town of Burkhardt northeast of Hudson beginning May 3.
76-year-old Lawrence Mattison.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison Tuesday to live in St. Croix County.

76-year-old Lawrence Mattison will live at 1102 County Highway A in the Town of Burkhardt northeast of Hudson beginning May 3, according to the St. Croix County County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

As a condition of his release, Mattison must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children. Mattison is not allowed to purchase or possess children’s movies or children’s books.

Mattison was found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography and sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in 2011. Mattison will be on extended supervision through February 2024. Additional charges of possession of child pornography were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to online court records.

**** OFFENDER NOTIFICATION **** Please see the below news release about a sex offender being released this month into the Hudson community.

Posted by St. Croix County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 2, 2022

