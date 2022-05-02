Advertisement

SHELLY BARG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 2, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Shelly Barg for the Sunshine Award. Shelly is an amazing leader, mentor, and friend. She volunteers with many community activities including Women With Courage, the local hospital, and St. John’s Church. She is willing to help those in need and goes above and beyond to make sure everyone’s needs are met before her own. Shelley has a very busy and active life but still makes the time to assist others. No matter how big the task is she never turns away any challenge and truly enjoys giving back to others. She is a true asset to the community. She brightens the lives of everyone she meets with a bubbly personality and a smile that makes your day better.

The Radiology Department at MMC Ladysmith

