Union members at Case New Holland Industrial start strike Monday

logo
logo(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 1,000 members of the UAW at Case New Holland Industrial went on strike Monday, the UAW said in a media release.

According to the Vice President and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department Chuck Browning, members strike for the “ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules.”

UAW said members in Racine, Wisconsin and Burlington, Iowa set up pickets at noon.

“Our members are working in solidarity and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Our members and their families appreciate the community support they have already gotten. Strikes are never easy, but the fight for better working conditions at work is worth it.”

UAW President Ray Curry said the almost one million UAW retirees and active members stand in solidarity with the striking workers at CNHi.

“All UAW members are united with UAW CNHi workers,” Curry said. “UAW CNHi members have worked through the pandemic after the company deemed them essential, to produce the equipment that feeds America, builds America and powers the American economy. They are a strong united union voice on the picket line they can make a difference for working families here and throughout the country.”

CNH Industrial told TV6 “CNH Industrial is disappointed that the parties were unable to reach an agreement and that the UAW has decided to call a strike. We recognize the Union’s decision creates high anxiety among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine, as well as our other employees, our customers, and our community. We remain committed to reaching an agreement, and we are working to resolve this issue.  We will continue to negotiate in good faith and trust that the Union will do the same.”

