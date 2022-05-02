UW-Stout gymnasts are flipping for Ukraine

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, people around the world and in western Wisconsin are showing their support for Ukraine.

UW-Stout’s women’s gymnastics team started a challenge called #stuckflipforabuck. The idea is to do a flip of some kind for a monetary donation that would go toward helping those in Ukraine.

“Think of it like ice bucket challenge, gymnastics style for a good cause,” women’s gymnastics head coach Becky Beaulieu said.

In March, the Blue Devil head coach was inspired to do something to support Ukraine as they continue to fight back against Russia.

“I saw on the national news a basketball team, a youth basketball team that did a three-point shot for a dollar for the people of Ukraine,” Beaulieu said. “And I woke up the next morning at like 5 am and thought of this idea, a hashtag stuck flip for a buck for the people of Ukraine.”

The Blue Devils rallied as a team to raise money by flipping for a buck.

“We all went out on campus and walked around and kind of just explained the challenge of if we do a stuck flip for a buck they donate a dollar and they’ll go to Ukraine,” Blue Devil gymnast Gabby Winstead said.

Beaulieu says her dad even pitched by donating $5 per flip.

“We did a back tuck line, which is a line or waterfall of back tucks and we counted out loud 5, 10, 15, up to $50 was the first donation,” Beaulieu said.

The challenge has since reached Olympians, and other college gymnastics teams of all divisions and across the nation.

“Then we got three different companies to donate $1 for every stuck landing at the NCAA Division One National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas,” Beaulieu said. “Now it’s gone through clubs like the youth programs across the country are now doing this, and Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, New Jersey.”

The Blue Devils didn’t expect their challenge to grow as it has, but Winstead says it’s been a great experience for a great cause.

“Walking around campus and then bringing it to social media and really just see the whole gymnastics community come together and make it into such a bigger cause,” Winstead said.

Between the Blue Devils and all the other teams and organizations that participated, Beaulieu says a couple of thousand dollars has been raised so far.

The money will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross-Ukraine Crisis Relief fund.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.