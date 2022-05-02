Woman arrested after allegedly driving over 100mph in 30mph zone in Vernon County

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after police say she was traveling at speeds over three times the posted limit in a Vernon County village.

Coon Valley Police said in a release that 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills was arrested Friday.

According to the release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received calls on Friday from motorists reporting a vehicle traveling at high speeds in the cities of Viroqua and Westby on Highway 14/Highway 61. Some callers reported the vehicle passing other vehicles on the right side parking spaces as well as the oncoming lane in downtown Westby. Coon Valley Police said the vehicle was traveling over 100mph in the village’s 30mph zone before they attempted a traffic stop.

Police said McKaig initially stopped before trying to flee police. Police physically restrained McKaig before arresting her and taking her to the Vernon County Detention Center. In the release, Coon Valley Police said they recommended charges of recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer and resisting arrest, and police issued multiple traffic citations to McKaig. A passenger in McKaig’s vehicle was released at the scene.

Assisting Coon Valley Police with the arrest were the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Westby Police Department. A bystander was also credited with assistance in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.