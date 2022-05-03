Advertisement

Applicants sought for Rusk County District Attorney

The former DA was elected to the Rusk County Circuit Court this spring.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for District Attorney of Rusk County and four other counties in Wisconsin.

All five of the vacancies were caused when the district attorneys in Adams, Iowa, Lincoln, Portage and Rusk counties were elected to their respective county’s circuit court.

Former Rusk County DA Annette Barna, who served in the role since 2016, was elected to Rusk County Circuit Court in the 2022 Spring General Election.

The new DAs will serve a term that ends in January 2025. Interested applicants can apply by sending an application and other materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. The application can be found on Gov. Evers’ website at evers.wi.gov. Applicants are asked to specify which county they are applying for in the subject line of their email. The deadline to apply is May 25 at 5 p.m.

