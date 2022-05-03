Advertisement

Cash bond ordered for California man charged with threatening president of school board

33-year-old Jeremy Hanson of Los Alamitos, Calif. was charged with terrorist threats, a felony,...
33-year-old Jeremy Hanson of Los Alamitos, Calif. was charged with terrorist threats, a felony, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to online court records.(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The court orders a $2,000 cash bond with various conditions for a California man charged and accused of making a death threat toward the president of the Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education.

33-year-old Jeremy Hanson of Los Alamitos, Calif. was charged with terrorist threats, a felony, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Hanson sent an anonymous email to Tim Nordin, the ECASD Board of Education president, from a Gmail account named “Kill All Marxist Teachers” at 11:58 a.m. on March 21, 2022. The email said, “I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board meeting for promoting the radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”

The email was sent to Nordin’s school email, and ECASD’s IT staff worked with the Eau Claire Police Department to find the IP address of the device the email was sent from.

Hanson is scheduled to have a court appearance on June 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
Police: 15-year-old Hillsboro High School student thrown onto concrete floor
According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop

Latest News

The day included a discussion of stem career pathways, robotics and coding activities,...
Young women learn about STEM opportunities at Imagine Summit
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/3/22)
River Prairie Festival-Celebration Of Art
River Prairie Festival-Celebration Of Art (5/3/22)
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon