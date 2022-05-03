Cash bond ordered for California man charged with threatening president of school board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The court orders a $2,000 cash bond with various conditions for a California man charged and accused of making a death threat toward the president of the Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education.

33-year-old Jeremy Hanson of Los Alamitos, Calif. was charged with terrorist threats, a felony, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Hanson sent an anonymous email to Tim Nordin, the ECASD Board of Education president, from a Gmail account named “Kill All Marxist Teachers” at 11:58 a.m. on March 21, 2022. The email said, “I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board meeting for promoting the radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”

The email was sent to Nordin’s school email, and ECASD’s IT staff worked with the Eau Claire Police Department to find the IP address of the device the email was sent from.

Hanson is scheduled to have a court appearance on June 28, 2022.

