ECASD Board of Education elects officers for upcoming school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education nominated and elected its officers for the upcoming year at Monday’s regular school board meeting.

The annual reorganization is standard for school boards across Wisconsin.

Tim Nordin was re-elected as president unanimously. Lori Bica was also tabbed once again to serve as vice president. Other officers elected include Marquell Johnson, who was re-elected as clerk/governance officer; Abby Johnson as clerk designee; Phil Lyons as treasurer; and Terri Grzyb as secretary.

The Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of disorderly people at the scheduled start of the board meeting just after 7 p.m., but the people left on their own.

