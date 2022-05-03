Advertisement

ECASD Board of Education elects officers for upcoming school year

The annual reorganization is standard for school boards across Wisconsin.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education nominated and elected its officers for the upcoming year at Monday’s regular school board meeting.

Tim Nordin was re-elected as president unanimously. Lori Bica was also tabbed once again to serve as vice president. Other officers elected include Marquell Johnson, who was re-elected as clerk/governance officer; Abby Johnson as clerk designee; Phil Lyons as treasurer; and Terri Grzyb as secretary.

The Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of disorderly people at the scheduled start of the board meeting just after 7 p.m., but the people left on their own.

