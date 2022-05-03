Executive Director of Pablo Center named 2022 Champion of Arts recipient

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona and Eau Claire Area EDC is announcing the 2022 Champion of Arts recipient.

The recipient is named Jason Anderson, Executive Director of Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The City of Altoona says the award is presented annually and is intended to recognize a community leader for exceptional advocacy, innovation, and sustained collaborations within the arts community of the Chippewa Valley.

The media release by the City of Altoona states, “on March 12th, 2020 the Pablo Center was shuttered due to a government mandate in response to the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Jason Promptly began organizing a coalition of regional venues to form NIVA (National Independent Venue Association). 41 precinct captains were created to advocate locally and nationally for federal relief on behalf of shuttered live music venues, artists, and promoters.”

The City of Altoona says in their media release that Anderson’s efforts resulted in Wisconsin receiving $231,046,159.00 in federal funds for entities. The release notes the greater Chippewa Valley received $15,489,303 across 19 organizations.

