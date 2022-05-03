‘Flocking’ to promote mental health awareness in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Mental health is being highlighted in Marshfield to try and end the stigma surrounding it. Several groups are working together with different ideas for awareness.

If you drive through the City of Marshfield during the month of May, you might notice a flock of 50 signs promoting mental health awareness.

“It’s just a way to bring your eyes to the message,” School District of Marshfield Mental Health Navigator Joanne Greenlee said.

The navy and green signs read ‘Mental Health Matters.’ It’s an attempt by the Marshfield Area Coalition for Youth (MACY) Mental Health Task Force and the Marshfield and Columbus Leadership Alliance (MCLA) to remind people of just that.

“We want to give the message that this is something everyone struggles with, everybody has some issues and ways that they need to cope and build ways to handle stress and mental health,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee said more and more people are becoming aware of mental health, but being able to talk about it is key. She said people who need help should be able to get it, with no shame.

“It’s really positive and uplifting to know that there are so many people that are trying and bringing positivity to our town,” Greenlee said.

Each Friday during May, the 50 signs will be moved to other busy locations including Marshfield Middle School, Columbus Catholic, United Way, and Marshfield Public Library. They’re also promoting mental health with a small gift. More than 200 ‘May Baskets’ were randomly delivered to various homes throughout Marshfield. They were helped delivered by MACY, Marshfield Community Foundation, Marshfield Parks and Recreation, and MCLA. The baskets contain candy, and more importantly, information for people to get mental health help.

“As a society, we’re talking more about mental health. If you talk about my parents’ or my grandparents’ generation, they didn’t talk about this at all,” ‘May Basket’ recipient Natasha Tompkins said.

Tompkins was surprised to find a basket on her doorstep. She hopes it’s a project that continues to grow and change lives.

“What a great idea. Can you imagine going around and giving people little flowers and things like that just to say, ‘you know we notice you, we recognize you, and here’s some joy.’ That’s great,” Tompkins said.

If you would like to help contribute to the cause, you can make your own May baskets and give them to others as a way to promote kindness and mental health awareness.

