Foster Parent Awareness Month

The Eau Claire County Human Services Center honors the foster kids in their care with pinwheels.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May flowers aren’t the only thing that can be found outside of the Eau Claire County Human Services Center.

Social workers put out 125 pinwheels in honor of Foster Parent Awareness Month. Each pinwheel represents a foster child aided by the Eau Claire Human Services Center.

Social workers say the month of May is a time to recognize parents who give foster children a home.

“National Foster Care Awareness month is to spotlight and showcase all of the wonderful work that our foster parents have done for us, for the whole year,” Eau Claire County Social Worker, Kim Schlais, said.

Foster Parent Awareness Month is also about getting information to families who are looking to start fostering. Administrative Specialist at Eau Claire County, Christa Dutter, has organized an informational meeting for those who want to learn more. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10th, via zoom. For those interested in attending, you can email Dutter here for a link.

