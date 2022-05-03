Holmen school board president resigns due to ethics violation

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - The president of the Holmen School District School Board is resigning.
Cheryl Hancock, who was on the school board in Holmen for 26 years, resigned due to what the school board called an ethics policy violation.
In a statement to the Holmen community, the school board said that Hancock admitted to using an alias on social media when she was interacting with community members about community issues. The board said that Hancock violated the intent of the ethics policy by doing this.
“When board members are elected, they are required to adhere to a Board Policy on Board Ethics,” the school board’s statement said. “Within that policy, it states that ‘the Board and its members will conduct themselves with integrity and high ethical principles in order to model the behaviors expected of staff and students and maintain public confidence and credibility.’”
Hancock issued a public statement of her own, which confirmed she used the alias “Annie” and said that the situation had become “unmanageable.”
“I would again like to apologize for the use of a false persona, but I would ask you to read what I said and judge for yourself whether my comments were harassing or bullying,” Hancock said in the statement. “Last week I made the decision to be honest and forthcoming in my mistake and ask for forgiveness. I still ask for your empathy and forgiveness.”
The school board touted Hancock’s years of service and said in a statement, “We are proud of the many accomplishments under her leadership.”
Hancock’s term was set to expire next April. A new school board member will be appointed by the remaining members of the school board following a formal application process. The newly-appointed member will serve until a new member is elected next spring.